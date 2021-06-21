Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

AFL SportsReady in partnership with the University of Melbourne are currently recruiting for multiple Administrative and Business Support roles to join their team based at University of Melbourne Parkville Campus.

ABOUT THE ROLE



The Melbourne Indigenous Professional Employment Program (MIPEP) offers Indigenous Australians a two-year employment development opportunity through the provision of direct work activities and completion of a nationally recognised qualification at the Diploma level (Diploma in Business).

In addition to the qualification, The University of Melbourne will provide in-house training in systems and processes for the participant relevant to their position.

In year one of the program, recruits will work a nine-day fortnight and attend in-house training for one day which will be delivered by AFLSportsReady. Participants will also participate in a structured mentoring program and engage in enrichment activities within their first year.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Standard use of a range of computer-based programs, e.g. word processing, established spreadsheet or database applications, and management of information systems (e.g. financial, student or human resource systems). This may include storing and retrieving documents, lay out of correspondence and reports, merge, move and copy, use of columns, tables and basic graphics, and data entry.

Provide general administrative and business support to other staff including setting up meetings, answering queries and directing others to appropriate personnel.

Arrange catering or liaising with various service providers.

Provide client focused services and continually maintain and develop positive relationships with employees, students and colleagues.

Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) and Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) responsibilities

SELECTION CRITERIA

Essential

High attention to detail with the ability to prioirties task, identify issues, problem solve and improve processes. For example: What tasks are you currently responsible for, what issues have risen, how did you solve the issues and what was put in place to rectify the issues arising again.

Demonstrated effective written and verbal communications skills to adapt to a wide range of stakeholders. For example: Provide an explanation of a time you have had to communicate with a manager, client and/or customer.

Committed team player with the capability to collaborate to achieve team goals. Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport. For example: In the past how have you adapted your communication style to suite a specific situation or people.

Desirable

Are enthusiastic and committed about developing their career with University of Melbourne

Ability to be flexible and be a real team player

Have the resources to work from home (should COVID-19 restrictions be implemented)

Has a great eye for detail and is outcome focused

Prides themselves on quality service and

Has in-depth interpersonal and communication skills

SALARY

The successful candidate will receive:

$69,365 plus 9.5%* or 17% superannuation (dependent on role)

(*Standard 9.5% superannuation will increase to 10% from 1 July 2021)

(*Standard 9.5% superannuation will increase to 10% from 1 July 2021) Fully funded qualification

MORE INFORMATION

Applicants are required to provide a Confirmation of Aboriginality or a Statutory Declaration Form to confirm your eligibility for the Melbourne Indigenous Professional Employment Program.

Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected]

Successful applicants will:

Be supported by a dedicated AFL SportsReady Aboriginal mentor

Engage in an Enrichment Program through the University of Melbourne.

Position is best suited to a(n):

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates only

Applications for this position will close: Sunday 18 th July 2021, 12pm (EST) and must include:

and must include: A tailored cover letter

A statement that outlines your experience relating to the Selection Criteria.

An up to date resume / CV

WHAT HAPPENS ONCE MY APPLICATION IS RECEIVED BY AFL SPORTSREADY?

Your application will be processed for the MIPEP. All candidates will be contacted on Friday 30th July 2021 as to the outcome of their application.

Please note: if you are shortlisted, you are required to attend the online;